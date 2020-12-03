Winchester Key Club Hosting Christmas Parade Saturday

The Winchester Key Club is planning a Parade to raise money for the Winchester Historical Society and Ministerial Association this weekend.

The club was created last year with the help of Winchester’s former Superintendent Dave Roberts and the Winchester Kiwanis Club. It was formerly known as the Leadership Group with the purpose of Service and Leadership. Key Club is a student-led leadership organization and is the high school branch of Kiwanis International.

The club has been committed to serving the community this semester with their newest event being a Parade. Key Club Officer, Zoe Evans, says the Parade will be this Saturday: “The Parade details, however, is this Saturday, December 5th starting at 6pm. The parade will start at Daws Funeral Home and continue down Main Street, West Cross, ending at the high school. The parade’s main purpose is to get money from the entries that are donated, and we’re going to give it to Historical Society and Ministerial Association.”

Participants paid $30 to participate and must have a minimum of 100 Christmas lights to be eligible. The club is still accepting last minute entries.

Other service projects the club has completed this year are a town-wide clean-up, assisting the Kiwanis in their food pantry project, and most recently decorating the Winchester city square for Christmas.

They have also held events at the school to foster community including a hallway decorating competition and a Christmas tree decorating contest in which the classes competed against each other for prizes.