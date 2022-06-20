Winchester Library Addition Awaiting Windows

A view to the West of the addition to the Winchester Public Library. The windows are currently covered up until the manufacturer ships the correct windows to match color.

The Winchester Library addition has hit a snag in completion.

Greg Hillis with Benton & Associates recently told the Winchester City Council at their June meeting that the roof to the addition is 100% complete but the project has hit a snag with the windows.

Hillis says that manufacturer sent the wrong windows: “Back in the beginning of the project, windows, with the Covid-19 issues, was estimated to be delivered about 20 weeks out. The contractor did put a rush on the windows to try so we could beat that date. When the windows were ordered, they were ordered the correct color, but when they arrived recently from the manufacturer, they were a different color. We have to wait now for the correct color windows to be delivered. The manufacturer is saying the middle of July.”

Hillis says he had to haggle with the window manufacturer to get the July date, because they had originally said that delivery would occur in November. Hillis says that unfortunately with the windows not being able to be installed that it has put a hold on the remaining interior work of the addition: “On the inside, we cannot do the drywall until the windows are installed. We have had a put a hold on everything inside until the windows get installed and the drywall is finished. The completion time frame is probably backing up about two months.”

Hillis says for now that the contractor is working on a few finishing exterior portions of the project. Hillis says he hopes to have everything completed by the end of July or early August.

The Winchester Library is expected to use the additional square footage for adding to their youth programming and expand their offerings.