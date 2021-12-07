Winchester Library Progressing

The expansion of the Winchester Public Library is underway despite cold temperatures.

Excavation from Macomb’s Trotter Construction dug out significant area behind the library at the end of November to begin laying foundation work.

Concrete footings were poured last week. Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire hopes that walls can go up soon before winter weather hits: “I’m hoping they can get that foundation in. Once they get that in, then they will start on the walls. You know it’s just like any project, you have to start from the ground up, and the foundation is a very important part of it. It’s going to have a lot of weight on it as an all brick and box structure there. It is a pretty healthy-sized footing.”

The $515,000 expansion is expected to completed by June.

The over 1,000 square foot expansion will add space for the library’s youth and community services programs.