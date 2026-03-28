Winchester man arrested for alleged arson

By Benjamin Cox on March 28, 2026 at 9:14am

Multiple area agencies responded to a garage fire early yesterday morning in Winchester resulting in one arrest.

Fire fighters, Scott and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Winchester Police were called to a garage fire at 1265 Mason Lane in Winchester at 5:20 a.m. on Friday.

Upon further investigation, authorities believed the fire to have been intentionally set. At approximately 11:20 a.m. multiple agencies initiated a search a neighboring residence and arrested the homeowner, 42-year-old Allan R. Northrup on three counts of arson.

He remains lodged in the Morgan County Jail as of Saturday morning. No injuries were reported in the fire.