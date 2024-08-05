Winchester Man Arrested in Kansas City For Alleged Terrorist Threats to Concert

A Winchester man is behind bars after he delayed a concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Friday for allegedly posting threats to shoot two Kansas City Chiefs players on social media.

KCTV 5 in Kansas City, Missouri reports that 23-year old Aaron Brown III of Winchester has been charged with Class E felony of making a terroristic threat in the second degree for allegedly threatening to shoot Kansas City Chiefs players at a scheduled Morgan Wallen concert on Friday night.

Wallen was joined by Chief’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tight End Travis Kelce. Defensive Tackle Chris Jones was also in attendance.

Court records indicated that detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and intelligence analysts with the Kansas City Fusion Center discovered a threat against two individuals made on X (formerly known as Twitter) around 4:30PM on Friday. Due to the large-scale public nature, and the presence of both victims, the concert was delayed for 40 minutes as law enforcement searched for and apprehended Brown.

Investigators noted that they used Brown’s X handle, “Gooey Bag,” to request an emergency disclosure with the social media platform. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation submitted the request. Information provided from said request included a phone number.

When law enforcement officials called the phone number, court records indicated that they were connected with a man on the other end of the line. Initially, the man on the other end of the line and his girlfriend, who was also contacted in an attempt to find the perpetrator, revealed very little information

Court documents revealed that it was not until later that the man on the other end of the line identified himself as Brown and volunteered information about his whereabouts within the stadium.

Finally, around 9:30 p.m., plainclothes officers reported that they could see Brown and his girlfriend walking away from the section they were in toward the main hallway of the floor level. They caught up with him and placed him under an investigative hold for terrorist threats.

Brown’s girlfriend told investigators that she was aware of why they wanted to speak with him. She freely stated that Brown and his fraternity friends would create “burner” social media accounts where they posted “stupid stuff.” This was obviously more serious, however, she stated that he was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.

The woman then revealed to investigators Brown had made the post as the pair drove up from Lake of the Ozarks. She warned him not to post it, however, he did as he did not believe anyone would read it. The post was later deleted.

While at the concert, Brown’s girlfriend told investigators she knew it was serious when he began to receive phone calls from a number they did not know. Shortly after, she began to receive direct messages from the same number. She was adamant that Brown meant no harm by the post.

The affidavit noted that Brown told investigators the post was a “stupid, stupid mistake.” He revealed the handle was an old nickname given to him by a fraternity brother and had the account for nearly two years. He said he had never made threats on social media before and reiterated that it was a stupid mistake.

The X account in question has since been deleted. Brown has since been released on a $15,000 bond.