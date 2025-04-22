Winchester Man charged in Carrollton throat slashing incident in June 2024 sentenced to prison

A Winchester man who is said to have slashed the throat of a Carrollton resident during a domestic disturbance last summer was sentenced to prison in Greene County Circuit Court today.

27-year-old Austin Williams of Winchester pleaded guilty to Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 Felony, stemming from an incident that occurred on June 3, 2024. According to a Carrollton Police Department report, Williams is accused of slashing the throat of Joshua Aguirre with a box cutter. According to a report from the Carrollton Police Department, at approximately 4:50PM on June 3, 2024, the Carrollton Police Department was notified that a male subject had a cut to his throat at a residence in the 100 block of Third Street. The injured male subject was transported to Boyd Memorial Hospital prior to officers’ arrival. Williams was later found and arrested by police and booked into the Greene County Jail.

The case had gone through lengthy pretrial deliberations over Williams’ mental fitness.

Following the guilty plea today, the Honorable Judge Zachary Schmidt sentenced Williams to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Fines and court costs were waived per the plea.

