Winchester Man Charged In Carrollton Throat Slashing Incident

Charges have been filed in Greene County Circuit Court over a throat slashing incident that occurred on Monday in Carrollton.

25-year old Austin K. Williams of Winchester has been charged with two counts of Class 3 felony aggravated assault.

According to charging documents, Williams is accused of slashing the throat of Joshua Aguirre in the throat with a box cutter on Monday evening.

According to a report from the Carrollton Police Department, at approximately 4:50PM Monday, the Carrollton Police Department was notified that a male subject had a cut to his throat at a residence in the 100 block of Third Street. The injured male subject was transported to Boyd Memorial Hospital prior to officers’ arrival. Aguirre’s condition has never been made available.

Williams was detained by police of the incident and taken to the Greene County Jail.

According to online court records, no date has been set. A motion to detain Williams prior to trial has been filed by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office.