Winchester Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident

By Jeremy Coumbes on September 23, 2020 at 3:13pm

A Scott County man was injured in a single vehicle accident this morning.

According to Illinois State Police reports, 67 year old Herbert Carriger of Winchester was traveling westbound on the Alsey-Manchester Road near Jefferson Road at approximately 6:15 this morning.

Carriger’s vehicle drove off of the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and caught on fire. Carriger was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Both lanes were shut down for approximately 45 minutes while the fire was extinguished. The road was reopened to traffic at approximately 7:00 am.