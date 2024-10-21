Winchester Native Receives Commendation for Heroism from City of Edwardsville

A Winchester college student is being called a hero for alerting residents of an Edwardville apartment complex to a fire last month.

The Edwardsville Intelligencer reports that SIUE junior Eli Brown was heading home from class on September 13th when he noticed a fire in the distance. Brown along with three female students were given the the Citizen Commendation Award by the The Edwardsville Police Department and Fire Department for providing aid at the scene.

Thanks to their efforts, along with the Edwardsville fire and police departments, there were no injuries reported from the late-morning fire at the six-unit apartment building. Residents of the apartment building were all SIUE students.

Brown along with two of the others went through the front door of the building and knocked on the inside doors of apartments alerting residents of the fire on the roof the building. Brown is said to have entered one second-floor apartment that was on fire and alerted a resident who was unaware of the fire.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. Brown told the paper that he just went on his day and followed news stories about the fire wanting to make sure people were okay.

Along with the Citizen Commendation from the city of Edwardsville, the four were also honored with Illinois State Senate Certificates of Recognition from state Sen. Erica Harriss.