Winchester Old School Museum to Host IL Freedom Project in November

Another area museum will be hosting a national traveling exhibit in the area next month. The Jacksonville Area Museum is hosting the Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit from the Smithsonian Institute starting on October 30th and running through December 11th.

At the same time, Winchester’s Old School Museum will be hosting an exhibit of its own. The Illinois Freedom Project from Illinois Humanities will visit beginning November 20th and running through December 18th.

According to the exhibit’s website, the project highlights inspiring stories of the move from slavery to freedom in Illinois.

Winchester will be the fourth out of 6 communities that the exhibit will visit. The Winchester Old School Museum is located at 110 East Cherry Street and is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10AM to 4PM and Sundays from 1 to 4PM. To arrange visits for groups or if you have further questions about the visiting exhibit, please call 217-742-8090.