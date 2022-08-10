Winchester Pool Asking For Information About Damaged Doors in New Bath House

Winchester Community Pool officials are asking for the public’s help after a criminal damage incident occurred at the pool recently.

Pool management made the request for the public’s help in a Facebook post on August 2nd after stall doors in the men’s restroom were damaged. According to the post, on or shortly before Wednesday, July 27th someone swung or pulled on the doors with enough force to bend doors at both the upper and lower hinges.

Pool management says that different patrons to the pool were asked to leave more than once for behavioral incidents that occurred on the days before the damage to the doors was observed.

In 2020, the City of Winchester received an OSLAD grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to complete extensive renovations to the pool, which included a new bath house facility.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contacted the Winchester Community Pool manager at 217-742-3622 or the Winchester Pool Board Chair Jill Cox.

Anonymous tips can be left with the Morgan-Scott-Cass Crime Stoppers by calling 217-243-7300 or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com. To leave an anonymous tip, click on the ‘Leave A Tip’ button on the homepage.