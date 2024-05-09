Winchester Pool Rates Going Up

By Benjamin Cox on May 9, 2024 at 8:33am

Patrons of the Winchester Pool can expect higher fees this summer.

The Scott County Times reports that the Winchester Pool Board has raised fees for usage citing increasing operations costs and the pool operating at a general budget deficit for the last several years.

General admission rates will go up a dollar. Individual pool passes have gone up $25. Punch cards have gone up from $10 to $50, and the base rate for pool parties have gone up by $50 to a new base of $200, with a $50 deposit due at booking.

Group swim lessons increased by $25.

Pool Board officials say they are also in the process of purchasing more deck chairs to help with seating complaints received over the past two seasons.