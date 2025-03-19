Winchester Post Office Possibly Returning to Service By End of March

The Winchester Post Office could possibly be reopened by the end of this month.

The Scott County Times reports that City of Winchester officials have spoken with the owner of the building who has said that state building inspectors could be in the building for a final inspection within the next two weeks.

Winchester post office customers and residents have had to come to Jacksonville since August 30, 2024 after a storm damaged the roof of the building, causing water damage to the interior of the building.

If the final inspection is approved, the facility could possibly be reopened by March 31st.

