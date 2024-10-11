Winchester Post Office to Possibly Reopen ‘Soon’

The City of Winchester’s Administration is reassuring the public it’s doing all it can to get the Winchester Post Office back open.

Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire previously told WLDS News that the city has fought the battle surrounding the post office’s potential closure before, and will do so again if it needs to.

The Scott County Times reports that McIntire spoke to the Winchester City Council again on the matter Wednesday night saying he’s been in contact with the owner of the post office’s building, who lives in Indiana, and McIntire says the owner is working on getting the building repaired to have it reopened. The building received storm damage at the end of August, causing the roof to have leaks.

Currently, Winchester PO Box customers have to come to Jacksonville to pick up their mail or get postal services. While McIntire didn’t give a date or timeline, he said the building owner is currently working through the red tape with the post office and should have the building reopened soon.

McIntire says that the city spent over $6,000 in legal fees several years ago to place injunctions to prevent the USPS from shuttering service in Winchester.