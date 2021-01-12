Winchester Returns to Remote Learning

An area school district is back to remote learning today.

Winchester Community School District No. 1 announced Monday students would be transitioning back to remote learning due to ongoing COVID cases and quarantines from the weekend.

According to an announcement on the district’s Facebook page, the remote learning will remain in effect through next Tuesday, January 19th. District administration said in the announcement they will evaluate the situation this week and make a final decision Monday on when to return to in person learning.

Winchesters Schools also reported there are currently two staff members and three students with active cases of COVID-19.