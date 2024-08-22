Winchester School District Begins Pivot Towards Renovations at High School Building

Plans for renovations at Winchester High School have now begun in earnest.

The Winchester community surveys circulated over the summer showed the community would not support a construction bond referendum for a new building. The results of the survey were presented last month.

The Scott County Times reports that at the August 13th Winchester School Board meeting that Superintendent Kevin Blankenship is now working up a list of priorities for eminent renovations that can be done at the present building without the need for a referendum.

Blankenship says that 3 options on how the renovations will proceed using approximately $800,000 in the district’s current fund balances will be presented at the September board meeting.

A public hearing about which option the district will choose has been scheduled to occur before the scheduled board meeting on September 10th at 6:30 at the Winchester Elementary School gym.