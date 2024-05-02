Winchester School District Sets Fourth Public Forum for H.S. Building For May 6

The Winchester School District Administration has scheduled a fourth community forum to discuss the potential renovation or replacement of the Winchester High School building.

The forum will be held on Monday, May 6th in the Winchester High School Auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a tour of the building starting at 6:00 p.m. The agenda will include a review and discussion of possible building locations and options.

The previous three forums have voted for construction of a brand new building.

Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says that all three options require a ballot referendum: “We have shared with the community that we are looking at $30+ million financing for building a new building or a massive rehabilitation for the current building. A basic remodel would be in the neighborhood of $10 million. Regardless, all 3 options would require a ballot referendum.”

An advisory referendum would need to be filed by August 5th to be placed on the November 5th General Election ballot.