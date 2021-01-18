Winchester Schools Continue Remote Learning for Second Week

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 18, 2021 at 10:40am

Winchester Schools remain in remote learning this week.

Winchester Community School District No. 1 announced Saturday all classes will remain in remote learning this week.

The school district went into full remote learning on Tuesday, January 12th, due to ongoing cases of COVID-19 and continuing quarantines.

On Wednesday the district announced an additional positive case was confirmed in an elementary school staff member, following Monday’s closure announcement when it was confirmed two staff members and three students had active cases of the virus.

Winchester school officials say all close contacts have been notified and informed of the quarantine period.

Winchester schools is also reminding district parents and students there is no school today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.