Winchester Schools Now Remote Learning After Confirmed Case of COVID

The majority of students in Scott County will be learning from home for at least the next two weeks.

Winchester Community Unit School District No. 1 announced Saturday morning all schools are closed effective immediately after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed that involves one of their schools.

The announcement was made via a post on the Winchester Schools Facebook page and does not provide any further information on the positive test. In the post, Winchester Schools officials say the initial closure will be for two weeks, and students may return on Tuesday September 8th.

According to the post, the Scott County Health Department is working on contact tracing those who have been in contact with the confirmed positive case. As of Saturday evening, the last COVID-19 case update provided by the Scott County Health Department was one week ago on Saturday, August 15th.

At that time, Scott County reported a total of 35 cases with nine having recovered and 26 in isolation at that time.

Winchester School Officials say Monday August 24th and Tuesday August 25th are now reserved as remote planning days for teachers, and students will not be required to be in remote attendance on those days.

Plans are underway by the district to distribute technology devices to those in need as well as breakfast and lunch distribution. School officials say via the post the district has been planning for this scenario all summer.

The public is asked to continue to check the page and the district web page frequently for updates.

A note on the Scott-Morgan Community Unit School District No. 2 Facebook Page says Bluffs schools, which service portions of Scott County, will continue as scheduled on Monday.