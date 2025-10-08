Winchester Schools put on lockdown Tuesday after another high speed chase in Scott County

The Winchester Police Department is providing a few details on why Winchester schools were placed on a brief lockdown on Tuesday.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Winchester schools were placed on a lockdown yesterday afternoon after the Pike County Sheriff’s Office notified Scott County law enforcement of a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle heading east into the county on Illinois Route 106. The vehicle is said to have refused to stop once it crossed into Scott County, with speeds reaching over 100 miles per hour. The post says that the driver of the stolen vehicle was passing vehicles without regard to oncoming traffic.

Winchester Police says that since the suspect vehicle was headed towards Winchester, the schools were placed on brief lockdown out of precaution.

Winchester Police say the suspect was later apprehended in Brown County. No further details were provided.

This story will be updated as more details are released.