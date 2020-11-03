Winchester Schools Return to In-Person Wednesday

Students in the Winchester area will be back in the classroom tomorrow.

Winchester School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship has confirmed that schools will return to in-person learning as scheduled on Wednesday.

In a statement released this afternoon, Blankenship says currently the district has one staff member who is in isolation with COVID like symptoms and one student has tested positive for the virus.

Winchester Schools announced the move to remote learning for all students on Wednesday of last week citing an increase in COVID cases in the district impacting students and staff, with Thursday being an off day for electronic device distribution and remote classes beginning Friday.

In today’s announcement Blankenship says Winchester schools will continue to social distance as much as possible, wear face coverings and disinfect and wipe down heavily used surfaces and student devices.

The announcement goes on to ask for the public’s help to continue to open Winchester Schools for students, urging parents if their child or anyone in the home develops COVID like symptoms to stay home and get tested.

The public is also being asked to continue to social distance, and not congregate in small groups. Winchester Schools administration says if everyone practices the guidance, it will help minimize isolation of students and staff should an individual develop symptoms or test positive.