Winchester Schools to Return to In-Person Learning

In-person learning will return in one West Central Illinois School next week.

The Winchester Community Unit School District No. 1 announced today, in-person learning will return for Winchester schools next Tuesday September 8th.

Winchester Schools were forced into full remote learning on August 22nd when a positive case of COVID-19 had been confirmed involving one of the school buildings.

School officials said in the announcement on the Winchester Schools Facebook page today that students who have elected remote learning will continue with that mode, however there will be some modifications made to remote learning schedules and requirements.

More information about the changes to the remote learning program will be posted by the end of the week, according to Winchester School Officials.