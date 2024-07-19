Winchester Square Car Show This Saturday

The Winchester Square is revving up for a big weekend.

The annual Downtown Winchester Car Show is this Saturday from 8AM to 2PM. Organizer of the event Terry Aossey says he expects more than 100 cars to pack the square.

In addition to the car show, there will be a poker walk, a 50/50 drawing, the PEO ladies will be serving lemonade shake ups, the Winchester Methodist Men will be serving pork chops, and the Winchester Bowl Inn is serving hamburgers and bratwurst.

The new Hidden Honey Marketplace will also feature a new event. Model cars painted by area children will be on display. The cars will be judged the day of the show for prizes.

The Winchester Outreach Community Center is also hosting a Pack the Classic Car event in front of the center. Attendees to the car show are asked to bring school supplies for all ages and fill up a classic car. The donations will be used for the center’s Back to School Bash on Friday, August 9th.

For more information on this weekend’s Winchester Car Show or to preregister or order a t-shirt, contact Terry Aossey at 217-652-9330.