Winchester To Hold In Person Graduation

The Winchester Board of Education has announced that the high school and 8th grade graduation will be held in person this year.

In an announcement posted on the district website yesterday, the district says that the plans are to hold the event outside on the football field in order to allow all students, visitors, and guests to attend.

The letter says that in the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be moved indoors and capacity will be limited to 10 guests per high school graduate and 6 guests per 8th grade graduate. District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says in the letter that it’s the hope of the board to hold both ceremonies indoors or outdoors and allow everyone that wishes to attend.

The ceremonies are also expected to be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend. High school graduation is scheduled for Friday, May 28th at 7PM, and 8th grade promotion scheduled for Thursday, May 27th at 7PM.