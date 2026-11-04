Winchester Voters Say Yes to a New Gym

By Gary Scott on November 4, 2026 at 6:48am

Winchester school district voters gave a big thumbs up to an $8 and a half million referendum to build a new gym for the Winchester grade school.

The gym that housed home high school basketball games, and the Winchester Tournament was torn down after it was shuttered in January. The roof was beginning to collapse because of faulty buttresses that were rotting.

Voters said yes to the project with over 1-thousand votes in support..340 more than the no votes.

And, it looks like the Winchester school district will continue to elect members by districts. An at large referendum was approved in Scott County, but failed by a single vote in two precincts in Morgan County and one in Greene County.

The turnout in Scott County was a 64-percent.

Incumbents overall did not fair well in Cass County.

Bob Schultz was defeated in district 1 by Cathy Gibson, and Paul Rice. Gary Noe lost in district 2 to Phillip Murray and Kim Hance. And, Bill Merriman lost out in district 3 to Amanda Ruppel and Jon Stock.

The deputy treasurer for Cass County, Kristen Petefish defeated Kelly Warden by 1-thousand votes.

In Greene County, Ben Picuo’s attempted comeback as the sheriff there fell well short, when republican Chris Weller won 4000 to 650.

And, appointed incumbent Phil Warren won the treasurer’s race over Kory Chapman by more than 2-thousand votes.

Greene County had a turnout of 55-percent, and Cass County hit close to 54-percent.