Winchester Water Rates Slated to Increase

Winchester residents can soon expect utility rate increases.

The Scott County Times reports that recent investigation by the Winchester City Council’s utility committee discovered that the city needs to charge more for its water rates to keep up with increasing costs and to bring them in line with other area municipalities’ water rates. Winchester Mayor Rex McIntire told the full city council that he expects the water rate to increase by $10-$12 per customer per month.

McIntire says recent repairs at the city’s water plant as well as payment on debts for the most recent water project are another reason the increases need to take place. McIntire says the city hasn’t had this large of a water rate increase in some time.