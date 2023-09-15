Winchester Woman Sentenced to Probation in 2022 Crash That Killed Toddler

A Winchester woman indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May of last year pleaded guilty yesterday.

28-year old Makayla D. Brown of Winchester pleaded guilty to Class 4 felony aggravated use of a communication device in a motor vehicle causing a collision that resulted in a death.

Brown was the driver of a 2022 Jeep Compass on the afternoon of May 5, 2022 traveling southbound on Sand Road just south of Bloomfield Road in rural Scott County when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Illinois State Police.

Brown and a 2 year old male passenger were both transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital with major injuries. The toddler later succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon at the hospital.

Brown was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years of adult probation and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine.