Winners of the Believe in Education Drawing

Amy Albers & Lori Karr hold up the board of winning tickets prior to the announcement of the Believe in Education drawing.

The Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation gave away $10,000 and several other prizes all to Jacksonville residents last night.

Amy Albers, Executive Director of the Foundation, announced the winner of the grand prize a little after 8 o’clock last night in between a break in the music at the Downtown Concert from CJ Ryder & the Past Masters. Two students from Eisenhower Elementary School drew the winners.

The winners were:

3 Month Club Car Wash Membership – Sandy Lonergan, Jacksonville

$250 winner – Neil Maul, Jacksonville

$250 winner – Pat Bone, Jacksonville

$250 winner – Brenda Boyd, Jacksonville

$250 winner – Mickey Wood, Jacksonville

$500 winner – Dave Meyer, Jacksonville

$500 winner – Barbara Suelter, Jacksonville

$500 County Market Gift Card – Bill Blue, Jacksonville

$500 winner – Bob McBride, Jacksonville

$1,000 winner – Lauren Noll, Jacksonville

$10,000 winner – Larry Evans, Jacksonville

Evans purchased his ticket last night prior to the drawing. Albers says selling tickets the night of the drawing is common each year: “We think we sold about 3,000 tickets total. We sold quite a few tonight. We sold the grand prize winner to Larry Evans tonight. That’s always fun to have people buy them the night of the event. We usually have tickets left. This is usually about what we sell every year. It’s a great fundraiser for the Foundation.”

Albers says the Foundation uses the money for all kinds of projects and needs in Jacksonville School District 117 from helping needy students to school supplies: “It’s really across the board on what we help with. Whatever needs to be met, we try to help.”

Albers says it’s the first time in the drawing’s history that all of the winners came from Jacksonville. She says the foundation sells tickets to the drawing all around the country.