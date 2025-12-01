Winter Storm Chan now causing issues

A second winter storm is once again taking aim at West Central Illinois.

Winter Storm Bellamy dumped an estimated 10 1/2 inches of snow on the area, according to WICS weather at one point over the weekend. Now, after everyone has finished digging out, a second winter storm is making its way into the region causing schools to dismiss early and sporting events to be further disrupted.

Winter Storm Chan, as named by the Weather Channel, is currently dumping snow on the Plains states and is expected to arrive this afternoon in Jacksonville. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at Noon locally, and predictions are calling for an additional 3-5 inches of snow for the I-72 corridor southward to just north of I-70. This winter storm is supposed to track northeast as it moves through the region, with it expected to continue dropping snow and a wintry mix all the way through the Great Lakes and upper Northeast into Tuesday.

Slippery travel is expected, especially moving into the evening hours tonight. Stay tuned here on wlds.com and WLDS/WEAI live for updates on cancellations, closures and postponements.