By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2026 at 10:44am

Snow is expected to develop by late afternoon in west central Illinois, and continue into the evening before mixing with rain. A few inches of slushy accumulation are expected near Winchester and Jacksonville, with minor accumulations elsewhere.

A winter storm warning remains in effect from 12 pm Wednesday to 6 pm Thursday. Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with the heaviest amounts southwest of Jacksonville. Travel could be very difficult especially late this afternoon and evening when moderate snows are likely. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Any lingering snow on Thanksgiving morning should change to rain by mid morning. Additional accumulations will be minor.

Between the snow and rain, precipitation totals over an inch are likely near and south of I-72 by early Friday.

To stay up to date on the weather conditions where you’re traveling, dial 5-1-1 on your phone.