Wire Thieves Hitting Beardstown Area Irrigation Units

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an urgent plea to farmers and their rural neighbors to be on the lookout for people around irrigation units that are out in fields throughout the county.

According to Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, multiple irrigation units have had the wire stolen from the units to be essentially scrapped to get next to nothing in return. The thief or thieves are taking the wire that runs along the top of the entire unit powering the units’ drive wheels. This is happening in the area surrounding Beardstown.

If anyone has information or sees suspicious activity in these areas please call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 217-452-7718 or leave an anonymous tip with the Morgan Scott Cass Crime Stoppers at 217-243-7300.