WIT Classic Games

By Gary Scott on January 11, 2021 at 10:12am

Classic basketball broadcasts tonight start a series aimed at the Winchester Invitational.

In a normal year, the tournament would run this week. And, this week on WEAI we will run several games from past tournaments.

We start tonight at 6 with the 2009 title game involving Carrollton and West Central. Jerry Symons had the play by play call, and was joined by Gary Scott.

Games the rest of this week will feature one each tomorrow night, Thursday night, and Friday night. We culminate with the title game Saturday at 9 AM from 2019.

Teams playing this week will include Greenfield, Waverly, North Greene and Triopia.