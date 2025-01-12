WIT Finals and Others

By Gary Scott on January 12, 2025 at 7:36am

Routt 42-Griggsville Perry 35

Triopia 49-Western 22

Calhoun 62-Carlinville 46

Porta/AC 45-North Greene 23

West Central 44-Payson 41

Brown County 75-Pleasant Hill 33

GNW 57-Carrollton 42

Liberty 63-Camp Point 55

TAYLORVILLE SHOOT OUT

Riverton 53-South County 46

Teutopolis 58-New Berlin 34

Waubonsie Valley 65-SHG 41

Pleasant Plains 49-Charleston 37

OTHER SCORES

Quincy 80-Springfield High 56

Eisenhower 70-Rochester 57

Bismark Henning 68-Normal U 62

Centennial 59-Glenwood 52 OT

Southeast 66-Bloomington 57

Ripon 74-IC Men 62

Ripon 88-IC women 49

Lanphier 57-JHS girls 33

Staunton 69-North Mac 38

JHS cheerleaders finish 2nd in state in co-ed competition routine and game day routine.