WIT Ratings Released

Routt has nabbed the top seed at Winchester.

The Rockets were voted number one by coaches for the 102nd annual Winchester Invitational Tournament.

West Central is seeded 2nd, GNW 3rd, Calhoun 4th and Porta/AC 5th.

West Central defeated Routt in the title game a year ago.

The schedule for opening day..January 11th is Routt and 9th rated Griggsville Perry at 9, followed by 8th seeded Triopia and number 16 Western. Calhoun plays 12th seeded Carlinville at 12 noon, and Porta/AC plays 13th ranked North Greene at 1:30.

The second session will lead with West Central and number 10 Payson at 4, followed by 7th rated Brown County and number 15 Pleasant Hill. GNW plays 11th ranked Carrollton at 7, and the day ends with 6th rated Liberty against number 14 seed Camp Point at 8:30.

The tournament runs through January 18th.