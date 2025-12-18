WIT Seedings Has Routt on Top

By Gary Scott on December 18, 2025 at 6:23am

Routt can now add a top rating for the Winchester Invitational Tournament.

Already rated 1st at Waverly, Routt is also the top ranked team for the WIT. Staunton is seeded 2nd, Calhoun third, and Brown County fourth.

Liberty grabbed the 5th seed, the host team..West Central is 6th, followed by Porta/AC, South County and Carlinville.

The bottom six are Triopia, GNW, Camp Point, North Greene, Payson and Western.

The Tournament opens January 10th in Winchester with Routt and Carlinville. The first day ends with West Central and North Greene.