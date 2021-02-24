Witnesses Sought in Possible Pike County Road Rage Incident

Authorities in Pike County are looking for witnesses to a possible incident of road rage.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the incident that occurred at approximately 12:45 pm yesterday at the “Y” intersection of US 54 and Illinois Route 106.

According to an announcement on the Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, the incident began just west of the Farm and Home store in Pittsfield and then continued toward Summer Hill.

Information gathered by the Sheriff’s Department indicates there was a van that possibly witnessed the one vehicle striking the other.

Officials say both vehicles were identified and located, one being a 2019 Gray GMC full-size four-door truck and the second a 2006 Maroon Toyota single cab truck.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who witnessed and has information pertaining to the incident, to call 217-285-5011.