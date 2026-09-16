WIU announces dip in enrollment but positive trends

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2026 at 10:31am

Western Illinois University is reporting a fall 2026 enrollment of 4,447 students, a decrease of 890 students from last fall.

The figures come from the university’s 10th-day enrollment data.

Despite the overall decline, WIU says several trends are positive. First-time, full-time freshmen from the fall 2025 class had a 62-point-two percent retention rate into their second year, up from a little over 60-point percent for the previous class.

WIU also reports growth among new graduate and international students. Incoming graduate enrollment is up about four percent, while incoming international enrollment increased nearly 30 percent.

University President Kristi Mindrup said in the press release that the school is focused on student success, academic innovation and workforce partnerships.

WIU has also made investments in campus facilities, including new football turf at Hanson Field and improvements to student engagement and emergency operations facilities.