WIU Shooter Extradited to Macomb

The man accused of shooting is roommate at Western Illinois University is back in Macomb.

Sheriff Nick Petitgout told KHQA in Quincy that 18 year old Kavion Poplous has been transferred from Cook County to the McDonough County Jail Friday afternoon.

Poplous is accused of shooting his roommate in the WIU Thompson Hall dormitory late on the evening of September 15th and then fleeing the scene. Poplous fled to his home in Chicago and turned himself into authorities a day later.

Poplous is being charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. He is expected to appear in McDonugh County Court Monday afternoon.