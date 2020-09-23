WIU Shooting Victim To Make Full Recovery

The Western Illinois University shooting victim is expected to make a full recovery. WIU spokesperson Darcie Shinberger made the announcement today. According to Quincy’s WGEM, Shinberger says that due to the family’s wishes for privacy, the university would not release any additional information about the victim. The victim was allegedly shot in the late evening on September 15th in WIU dormitory Thompson Hall by his roommate 18 year old Kavion Poplous of Chicago.

The victim was initially taken to a local hospital and according to police blotter reports the night of the shooting was then taken on to a Peoria area hospital for surgery. WIU Interim President Martin Abraham sent communication to parents and the campus community on Friday last week that Poplous had turned himself into police the following day. As of yesterday, Poplous remains lodged at the Cook County Jail.

Poplous is being charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Poplous appeared in a Cook County courtroom on September 17th where his bond was set at $1 million. The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office now has less than 30 days to bring Poplous back to Macomb if he doesn’t post bond for arraignment.