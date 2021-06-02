WIU Student Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder in Dorm Shooting

A Chicago man who shot his roommate at a Western Illinois University dormitory plead guilty to attempted murder yesterday.

18 year old Kavion Poplous allegedly shot his roommate, Amarian Hargrove, after an argument while the two were in their dorm room in Thompson Hall on the evening of September 15th. Hargrove was taken to McDonough District Hospital before being transferred to another hospital, where he went through surgery. WIU’s News3 reports that Hargrove suffered complications from the incident but is expected to make a full recovery.

Poplous spent two weeks on the run before turning himself in at a Chicago police precinct. He was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Poplous originally plead not guilty to all the charges on October 6th.

In exchange for his open guilty plea, the aggravated battery and aggravated discharge counts were dropped. Poplous will be sentenced in McDonough County Court on September 3rd. Poplous faces six to 30 years in prison for the crime and must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence. Poplous remains held at the McDonough County Jail pending sentencing.