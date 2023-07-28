WIU, University IFT Local Reach Contract Agreement

A West Central Illinois university’s faculty has reached a tentative agreement on a contract.

After 10 months of bargaining according to the Illinois Federation of Teachers, last night the Western Illinois’ University Professionals of Illinois IFT Local 4100 reached a tentative agreement with the university. Members’ contract expired last month, and the two sides have been meeting at the bargaining table regularly this month to settle a fair contract before students return in August.

As a part of the agreement IFT says that the local union and university jointly committed to further develop a summer bridge program that provides extra assistance for students who need it most and prepares them for the college experience, with the goal of boosting student retention.

Additional details about the agreement will be available once members have a chance to review it and hold a ratification vote. The date for the vote has not yet been determined.