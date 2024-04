By Benjamin Cox on April 1, 2024 at 1:09pm

Western Illinois University is waiving the $30 application fee during April for new undergraduate and graduate applicants.

The University says this waiver is only for domestic undergraduate and graduate students.

WIU currently offers two doctoral degrees, two specialist degrees, 60 undergraduate degrees, 40 master’s degrees and 16 post-baccalaureate certificates.



To apply for either graduate or undergraduate admission, visit wiu.edu/apply.