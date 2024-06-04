WIVC All Conference Baseball and Softball

Western Illinois Valley Conference champion Routt Catholic has placed four players on the WIVC all conference baseball team.

Named to the team from the IHSA 3rd place finisher were Nolan Turner, Conrad Charpentier, Isaac Long and Brady Turner to the first team, and Bryson Mossman and Eli Olsen to the 2nd team.

Also named to the first team from GNW were Kohen Vetter, Brody Reif, and Talon Albrecht, West Central’s Dalton Hutton, and Carson Brown, and Maverick Henry from Brown County.

Named to the 2nd team were Cam Sievers of West Central, Matthew Boylan of Brown County, Lucas Howard and Eli Cox of Carrollton, Patrick Friedel of Calhoun, and Garret Hazelwonder of North Greene.

Carrollton dominated the all conference softball team.

Lauren Flowers, Daci Walls, and Hannah Uhles of the Hawks were selected to the first team. Also named to the first team were Ava Wombles, McKenley Lowe and Jade Peebles of Pleasant Hill, Mylee Tracy and Addison Rohn of Triopia, and Grace Ballard and Audrey Gilman of Calhoun.

Named to the second team were Hayden McMurtrie and Vanna Holmes of Carrollton, Anabel Eilerman, Lacy Pohlman and Delani Klaas of Calhoun, Makenna Winchell of Pleasant Hill, Carlee Speaker of North Greene, Bryleigh Fox of West Central, Lucie Dion of Triopia, and Anabeth Thornton of GNW.