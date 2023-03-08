WIVC All Conference B’ball Teams

The Western Illinois Valley Conference boys’ and girls’ all conference teams were announced yesterday.

Three players from Routt Catholic made the boys’ team..Nolan Killion, Will Merwin and Michael Wilson.

Also on the first squad are Zack Evans and Chance Little of West Central, Sam Carr and Cole Behymer of Brown County , Aiden Neathery and Ryan Snow of Triopia, and Wyatt Lipcaman.

Named to the second team were Dylan Pembrook and Talon Albrecht of GNW, Lane Lipcaman and Michael Myers of Griggsville Perry, Conner Longnecker and Chase Caselton of Calhoun, Bryson Mossman of Routt Catholic, Colby Wort of Brown County, Kaiden Breckon of Carrollton, and Jadon Howard of West Central.

The girls all conference first team includes Cami Hurt of Routt Catholic, Audrey Gilman and Kate Zipprich of Calhoun, Brylee Lawson and Bryleigh Fox of West Central, Katey and Klare Flynn of Brown County, Lauren Flowers and Paige Henson of Carrollton, and Kylie Kinser of GNW.

The second team list includes a special mention to the late Kelly Peters of Routt Catholic. Others on the list are Lilly Geinaeirt of Routt, Paige and Ava Wombles of Pleasant Hill, Jaelyn Hill and Lila Simon of Calhoun, Gracie Heddew and Ashlee Markert of Brown County, Naomi Lansaw of GNW, Megan Reynolds of Triopia, and Gabby Sievers of West Central.