WIVC All Conference Games

The WIVC boys and girls basketball all conference teams have been announced.

Class 1A champions West Central placed two players on the first team, and two on the 2nd team.

Zack Evans and Chance Little were named to the first team, and Carson Brown and Mason Berry made the 2nd team.

Other members of the first team include Nolan Turner and Bryson Mossman with Routt Catholic, Wyatt Lipcaman and Michael Myers with Griggsville Perry, Chase Caselton and Conner Longnecker of Calhoun, Talon Albrecht of GNW, and Konnor Campbell of Carrollton.

Named to the second team were Dylan Pembrook and Garrett Costello of GNW, Isaac Long of Routt Catholic, Caleb Carpenter and KJ Beck of Triopia, Lane Lipcaman of Griggsville Perry, Luke Farris of North Greene, and Braylon Rhoades of Carrollton.

The girls all conference team includes two members of the conference champions, Kate Zipprich and Audrey Gilman of Calhoun, Brylee Lawson and Bryleigh Fox of West Central, Ashlee Market and Kenzie Kassing of Brown County, Abby Flowers and Lauren Flowers of Carrollton, and Naomi Lansaw of GNW.

Named to the second team were Mylee Tracy, Lucie Dion, and Addison Rohn of Triopia, Chelsey Castleberry of North Greene, Vickie McGee of West Central, Darcie Albrecht and Harper Darr of Carrollton, Hope Ingram of Brown County, and Sadie Kiel of Calhoun.