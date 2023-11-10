WIVC All-Conference Volleyball Teams Announced

The WIVC Volleyball All-Conference teams have been announced.
The first team consists of Calhoun’s Delani Klaas, Lacy Pohlman, Kate Zipprich, and Josie Hoagland; Carrollton’s Lauren Flowers and Mabry Robeen; Brown County’s Ashlee Markert and Brooke Garthaus; Triopia’s Lucie Dion and Chelsea Bell; West Central’s Brylee Lawson, and Greenfield Northwestern’s Naomi Lansaw.
The second team is made up of Carrollton’s Abby Flowers and Harper Darr; Calhoun’s Joy Hurley and Gracie Klass; Triopia’s Mylee Tracy and Lindy Parlier; Routt’s Grace Cleveland and Kate Cosgriff; Pleasant Hill’s Maddie Sidwell; Brown County’s Kenzie Kassing; Greenfield-Northwestern’s Allie Ballard; and West Central’s Annabell Schafer.