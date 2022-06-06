WIVC Announces All-Conference Baseball & Softball Teams

By Benjamin Cox on June 6, 2022 at 3:49pm

The Western Illinois Valley Conference has announced the its All-Conference selections for baseball and softball for Spring 2022.

In baseball, the selections are as follows:

First Team

Gabe Blakeley (Brown County)

Brady Pembrook (Greenfield-Northwestern)

Grant Pohlman (Carrollton)

Conrad Charpentier (Routt)

Ryan Oswald (Routt)

Mason Henry (Brown County)

Cordell Walker (Triopia)

Luke Wickenhauser (Calhoun)

Drake Stuart (Greenfield-Northwestern)

Nolan Turner (Routt)

Caden Moore (Triopia)

Second Team

Connor Bettis (Greenfield-Northwestern)

Colby Wort (Brown County)

Gus Coonrod (Carrollton)

Cole Meyer (West Central)

Garret Hazelwonder (North Greene)

Dylan Pembrook (Greenfield-Northwestern)

Daxton Baptist (Routt)

Logan McCurly (Pleasant Hill)

Dalton Hutton (West Central)

Ty Malcomson (Triopia)

In softball, the selections are as follows:

First Team

Taryn Moorman (Brown County)

Lauren Flowers (Carrollton)

Audrey Gilman (Calhoun)

Karsyn Moorman (Brown County)

Cortni Law (Brown County)

Ava Wombles (Pleasant Hill)

McKinley Lowe (Pleasant Hill)

Kylie Angel (Calhoun)

Hannah Uhles (Carrollton)

Katey Flynn (Brown County)

Second Team

Cami Hurt (Routt)

Zaylei Evans (West Central)

Ella Stumpf (Carrollton)

Megan Reynolds (Triopia)

Jade Peebles (Pleasant Hill)

Libby Rogers (North Greene)

Ella Sievers (Calhoun)

Klare Flynn (Brown County)

Paige Creviston (Routt)

Vanna Holmes (Carrollton)