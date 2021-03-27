WIVC Announces All Conference Teams

The Western Illinois Valley Conference named it’s all conference girls’ and boys’ basketball teams this week.

The boys’ first team included Tate Kunzeman of Griggsville-Perry, Caden Moore and Garrett Bell of Triopia, Ben Eberlin and Corey Nelson of Calhoun, Ethan Slagle and Noah Smith of West Central, Kyle Leonard of Carrollton, Gus Abell and Cory Ronan of Routt, and Tate Fullerton of Brown County. Second Team selections were Gus Coonrod of Carrollton and Brayden Little of West Central.

On the girls side, it was Emma Slagle of West Central, Belle Koch and Katey Flynn of Brown County, Alexis Pohlman and Jessa Vetter of Greenfield-Northwestern, Colleen Schumann of Calhoun, Addie Dobson and Tori Fellhauer of Routt, and Kylie Kinser and Ava Uhles of Carrollton. Second Team selections were Jenna Barnard of North Greene and Bryleigh Fox and Zaylei Evans of West Central.