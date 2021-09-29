WIVC Dominates 1A Football Coaches Poll, R-I Continues to Climb in 2A

The WIVC continues its tight grip on Class 1A Football dominance.

Five teams from the WIVC North & South have rankings in the AP High School Top 10 coaches’ poll this week.

As expected, things were shaken up after some high profile clashes. Camp Point (4-1) bounced back after a heartbreak loss to Brown County last week with a dominating performance at home against Routt, winning 48-6. They jumped back up three spots in the poll this week to #2 tying them with Abingdon-Avon. Camp Point draws Triopia on the road this week. Carrollton (4-1) continues their dominance in the WIVC South, routing Calhoun on the road in Hardin 65-6. They moved into a solid #4 in the poll as they will clash with this week’s #8 Greenfield-Northwestern (4-1) at home. GNW got a tough win on the road at West Central last week 36-30. Brown County (4-1) fell at home in an upset loss to Beardstown (3-2) this past week 21-6. The loss caused them to slip five spots this week to #7 in the poll. They visit Routt (2-3) on Friday. After West Central’s (4-1) aforementioned loss at home to GNW last week, they slip five spots to #9. West Central likely won’t see any movement as they head to White Hall to play North Greene (0-5) on Friday.

In Class 2A, Rushville-Industry (5-0) moved up a spot to #7 this week after beating Illini West on the road 34-12 this past week. They get a tough test on the road against Class 3A #8 ranked Farmington (5-0) this week. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) slipped one spot after a tough loss to Williamsville on the road last week 21-14. They visit Pleasant Plains (2-3) this week. Williamsville (4-1) hangs on to #5 in Class 3A rankings.

The Central State 8 has 3 teams that appear across 6A-4A rankings. SHG (4-1) hangs on to #2 in Class 4A after a convincing win against Decatur-Eisenhower 56-7. The Cyclones visit Jacksonville (3-2) this week. Rochester (4-1) maintains their #1 rank in Class 5A after dominating Springfield 63-20 last week. Rochester draws Lanphier (0-5) at Lanphier on Saturday. Glenwood-Chatham (4-1) remains an honorable mention in Class 6A. They posted a 42-7 win on the road at Normal U-High last week. They face Southeast (2-3) at home this week.