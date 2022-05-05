WIVC Softball Tournament

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2022 at 11:08am

The pairings are set for the Western Illinois Valley Conference softball tournament next week.

Brown County grabbed the top seed, followed by Calhoun, Carrollton, Pleasant Hill and Routt.

Routt and Pleasant Hill will square off in the play in game Monday afternoon at 4:30. The winner gets Brown County the next day at 4:30, the same time Calhoun plays Carrollton. All games will be played at Future champions Field in Jacksonville.

The title game will follow the semi final games, probably about 6 Tuesday night.